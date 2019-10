A cool start to your Friday with low starting in the mid 60s. Highs will get into the low 90s and a few upper 80s. The cooler temperatures will be short lived.

The weekend brings back warm temps of highs in the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday night we start to see the effects of the cold front. The cold front will bring overnight showers and Monday morning showers.

Monday starts of with some showers but will be cooling off getting highs into the the low 80s.