KLST AM Forecast: Friday, November the 8th

Today: Light showers have stuck around early this morning along with cold temperatures in the upper to mid 30s. Warming up through the day getting highs into the mid 50s with clouds sticking around until the weekend.

The Weekend: A nice warmer weekend coming up. Saturday temps get into the 70s and continue to warm up into Sunday with highs getting into the mid 70s.

Next week a strong cold front comes through bring light rain chances and cold temperatures. Lows get below freezing and highs in the 40s.