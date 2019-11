A different start to the morning compared to the past couple of days. Temperatures headed out the door are in the mid 40s with a few clouds. A slow warm up for the Friday getting highs into the upper 50s.

The weekend will be warm and sunny. Saturday getting into the upper 60s and Sunday getting into the mid 70s.

Another warm start to next week with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front middle of the week brings cooler temperatures of low 60s. Some light rain chances for Wednesday.