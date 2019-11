Today: A chilly start with lows in the low 30s with a few places in the upper 20s. Warming up nicely into the afternoon with highs getting into the upper 60s and a few areas seeing 70.

The weekend: A quick cool down for Saturday with winds from the north bringing highs back down into the low 60s. Then changing back to the south south west for Sunday. That brings our highs back into the upper 60s and some 70s for next week.