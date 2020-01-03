KLST Am forecast: Friday, January the 3rd

This morning temperatures are in the low 40s and a few clouds. Throughout the day clouds start to clear out. Highs get into the upper 50s and a few low 60s popping up for the Concho Valley.

A high pressure moving across the Texas coast line brings a warm weekend for the Concho Valley. Highs for Saturday are in the upper 60s. Sunday highs are in the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine to make it a nice weekend.

Monday another dry cold front moves through the area. The colder air takes its time to move back into our area. We see the normal highs for this time of year come back by Tuesday.