Freezing Fog Advisory: Friday, January the 31st until 9 AM

Freezing Fog advisory in effect this morning until 9 AM. Visibility of a quarter mile or less making driving conditions hazardous. A potential for very light ice on bridges could be possible in these areas of fog. This advisory is in effect for the Concho Valley. If you are driving through these areas slow down, leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

The rest of the day clouds will slowly clear out. Warming up into the upper 50s ending the month on a more normal note. 57 for highs across the Concho Valley. The weekend packed full of events from rodeo to super bowl to Ground Hog day. Highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine make it a good weekend to get out and enjoy.