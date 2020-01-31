Freezing Fog Advisory: Friday, January the 31st until 9 AM

Freezing Fog advisory in effect this morning until 9 AM. Visibility of a quarter mile or less making driving conditions hazardous. A potential for very light ice on bridges could be possible in these areas of fog. This advisory is in effect for the Concho Valley. If you are driving through these areas slow down, leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!