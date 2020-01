A warm start to Friday with upper 50s and 60s throughout the Concho Valley. The warm trend stays for the rest of the day with highs getting back into the mid 70s.

Overnight a cold front brings a cold start to the weekend and your Saturday. Temperatures feel more January like in the upper 50s. This is short lived as we warm back up for next week.

A quite weather pattern leads highs back into the 70s.