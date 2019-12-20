Breaking News
KLST AM forecast: Friday, December the 20th

A cool and cloudy start to Friday. Lows in the 40s for most of the Concho Valley. Through out the day clouds will start to break up. Highs getting into the mid 60s. A front overnight will bring the lows back into the low 30s. The front brings sunny skies back and highs in the mid 60s for the weekend.

Next week a warm up for the Holiday season. Highs get into the 70s for most of the week and the holidays. Travel for Santa for the Concho Valley will be smooth sailing. Light rain chances come to the area late Thursday.

