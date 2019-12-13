KLST AM forecast: Friday, December the 13th

Upper 30s and a few 40s to start the morning off. Clear skies and plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Highs for Friday are in the mid 70s.

A combination of upper level warm air and warm surface winds make a warm weekend. Temperatures are in the upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies will make it feel warm and unseasonable for this time of year.

A low pressure brings a cold front to the Concho Valley early Monday morning. A 20 degree difference between Sunday and Monday. The front brings highs back into the mid 50s. This cold front is dry is just bring colder temperatures and no rain chances.