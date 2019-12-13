KLST AM forecast: Friday, December the 13th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Upper 30s and a few 40s to start the morning off. Clear skies and plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Highs for Friday are in the mid 70s.

A combination of upper level warm air and warm surface winds make a warm weekend. Temperatures are in the upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies will make it feel warm and unseasonable for this time of year.

A low pressure brings a cold front to the Concho Valley early Monday morning. A 20 degree difference between Sunday and Monday. The front brings highs back into the mid 50s. This cold front is dry is just bring colder temperatures and no rain chances.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.