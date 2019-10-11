KLST AM forecast: Active Friday, October the 11th

Storms and showers pushing through the Concho Valley area. These storms have lightning, strong winds and heavy rain fall. Temps are cold staring the day off with low 50s and a few upper 40s. Winds through the day start out strong between 20 and 25 miles per hour out of the North North East. Winds do start to lose strength throughout the day getting down to 10-15 miles per hour.

Temps for for Friday starting off cool and warm up into the low 60s. A few places could see upper 50s for highs today. The cool temps will make for a nice end to the week after summer like conditions on Thursday.

The weekend stays cool on Saturday with highs in the low 70s before it warms up into the mid 80s on Sunday.