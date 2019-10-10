KLST AM Forecast: A summer Thursday, October the 10th

Mid 70s start the summer-like Thursday. Highs get into the upper 90s for some of the Concho Valley Area. These temps will break some record highs set back in 1977 of 94 degrees.

Overnight into Friday morning storms come into the area. Some storms could be strong with heavy rainfall, strong winds and some with hail. Rain chances diminish as the cold front progresses. By the afternoon rain chances clear out as cool temps come in. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s and lows in the low 40.

The weekend still cool and slowly warming up. On Saturday highs getting into the 70s and Sunday getting into the mid 80s.