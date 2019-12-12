KLST Afternoon weather update: Thursday, December the 12th

This afternoon plenty of sunshine and winds from the south. Slowly warming up for the rest of the day into the 60s.

For the weekend a combination of upper zonal flow and surfaces winds from the surface lead to an above normal weekend. The zonal flow of the upper atmosphere is giving straight winds from the west bring warm air. The surface winds are also from the South West. Temperatures for the weekend are in the 70s.

Monday morning a cold front comes through the Concho Valley bring 50s back for local temperatures.