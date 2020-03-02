KLST Afternoon Weather: Monday, March 2nd

A dreary day is in store for most of us in the Concho Valley. We are expecting late night showers into the overnight hours, lows in the lower 50’s. Tomorrow, another round of cloud and showers, with highs peaking in the mid 60’s. Wednesday we will feel the effects of the cold front passing through with highs in the upper 50’s. But a quick turn around is expected by the end of the work week with highs back in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!