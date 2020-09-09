KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 9th

A flood watch continues to be in effect for the southern Concho Valley counties (Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton, Menard, Kimble, and Mason) until midnight. Heavy rain falls could total up to 5 inches, which could cause local flooding. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for a majority of the region, with winds breezy from the north and northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us a slight break from rain, but will still keep spotty showers around the region. Lows sticking around in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will have more cloudy skies with scattered showers, and highs in the 60s. Looking ahead, we will clear out from the rain by Friday, and will start to see plenty of sunshine getting into next week Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!