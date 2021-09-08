KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 8th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies with a few pop up showers developing around the region. Some thunderstorms are looking to also develop and are expected to be spotty. Temperatures will increase to the 90s for the region and winds will be coming mostly from a north and northeast direction around 5-10 miles per hour the rest of the day. As we head into the evening hours, we can expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. For our Thursday, plenty of sunshine for the region with a few clouds in the skies. Temperatures will be back in the 90s and winds will mostly be coming from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. We will continue to have sunny skies as we get through the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend. Starting next week could be a bit on the cooler side. Temperatures are looking to drop to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs for both Monday and Tuesday and we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds once again.

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

93°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 65F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

91°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
