KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 8th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies with a few pop up showers developing around the region. Some thunderstorms are looking to also develop and are expected to be spotty. Temperatures will increase to the 90s for the region and winds will be coming mostly from a north and northeast direction around 5-10 miles per hour the rest of the day. As we head into the evening hours, we can expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. For our Thursday, plenty of sunshine for the region with a few clouds in the skies. Temperatures will be back in the 90s and winds will mostly be coming from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. We will continue to have sunny skies as we get through the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend. Starting next week could be a bit on the cooler side. Temperatures are looking to drop to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs for both Monday and Tuesday and we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds once again.

