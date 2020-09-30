KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 30th

Gravity plays a major role in our daily life, as well as weather patterns. It helps determine our seasons, and keeps us from flying off into space. But did you know, everybody has a gravitational pull to them? Before we get too far ahead, let's look at some of the basics of gravity.

Gravity was first noticed by Sir Isaac Newton (1643-1727) with his famous apple falling from a tree scenario. Newton realized a force was working to help bring the apple from the tree branch and on to his head. Today, we know this as Newton's Law of Gravity.