KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 30th

As we continue through the afternoon, we will still have plenty of sunshine and highs getting into the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be coming from the south and southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clear skies and lows in the 50s with winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with slightly cooler highs in the mid to upper 80s, and winds will have speeds up to 10 mph. Our sunny streak will be broken this Saturday with partly cloudy skies, and upper 80s for highs through this weekend, with next week having low 90s for highs into Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!