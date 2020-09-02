KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 2nd

We will continue with our mix of sun and clouds as we get through the rest of our day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and winds will be coming from the north and northwest around 5-15 mph today.

Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s and winds from the north up to 10 mph. A slight chance of rain showers could occur this evening.

Tomorrow will have more clouds in the skies, with highs back in the mid 90s, and winds from the north around 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead, we can expect highs to drop to the mid 80s to low 90s around the region for Saturday, and next Tuesday will have a cold front moving in, giving us lows in the 50s and scattered showers and possible storms.

