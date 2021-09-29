KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 29th

For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking to have a decent amount of sunshine. A few scattered showers and storms look to develop more on the eastern counties of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for highs and winds will come from the west and southwest up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer, only dropping to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a sunny start to the day, then clouds will roll in by the mid afternoon hours. A cold front will push through, giving us plenty of rain showers with some areas getting up to three inches of total rain fall. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s once again. Winds will vary in directions up to 15 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures are looking to be in the area as we head into this Friday, as we are only going to reach the 70s for highs across the Concho Valley. We will also have mostly cloudy conditions as well. The weekend will be around average for temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. We will have a slight warm-up heading into next Tuesday, possibly getting back into the 90s for the beginning of October.

Fair

San Angelo

86°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Generally clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

83°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Some passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

