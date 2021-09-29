KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 29th

For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking to have a decent amount of sunshine. A few scattered showers and storms look to develop more on the eastern counties of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for highs and winds will come from the west and southwest up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer, only dropping to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a sunny start to the day, then clouds will roll in by the mid afternoon hours. A cold front will push through, giving us plenty of rain showers with some areas getting up to three inches of total rain fall. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s once again. Winds will vary in directions up to 15 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures are looking to be in the area as we head into this Friday, as we are only going to reach the 70s for highs across the Concho Valley. We will also have mostly cloudy conditions as well. The weekend will be around average for temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. We will have a slight warm-up heading into next Tuesday, possibly getting back into the 90s for the beginning of October.