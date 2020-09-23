KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 23rd

Clouds will clear out of the area as we head into the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will get into the low to mid 80s around the region, and winds will pick up from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight we will have clear skies and calm winds with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will give us a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunny skies through the rest of the week with highs in the 90s. Looking ahead, we will have 90s for temperatures as we head into next week Monday, then a cold front will push through early Tuesday morning, keeping our highs in the 70s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!