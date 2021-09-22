KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 22nd

For the rest of our Wednesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. Winds will continue to come from a northeastern direction around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are going to have clear skies, calm winds, and cooler temperatures dropping to the 50s. Tomorrow will have a mixture of sun and clouds for the viewing area. Temperatures will be around average, hitting the mid to upper 80s for highs. Winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour as well. Temperatures will continue to hover around the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. More clouds than sun can be expected for Friday and Saturday. The first half of next week is looking to be more favorable for rain showers to come through the region, especially on Monday. Temperatures will cool down again, dropping back to the low to mid 80s for highs. Cloudy conditions look to also be in the cards for next week as well, which will give a true fall feeling for the Concho Valley.

Sunny

San Angelo

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

