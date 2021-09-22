KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 22nd

For the rest of our Wednesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. Winds will continue to come from a northeastern direction around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are going to have clear skies, calm winds, and cooler temperatures dropping to the 50s. Tomorrow will have a mixture of sun and clouds for the viewing area. Temperatures will be around average, hitting the mid to upper 80s for highs. Winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour as well. Temperatures will continue to hover around the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. More clouds than sun can be expected for Friday and Saturday. The first half of next week is looking to be more favorable for rain showers to come through the region, especially on Monday. Temperatures will cool down again, dropping back to the low to mid 80s for highs. Cloudy conditions look to also be in the cards for next week as well, which will give a true fall feeling for the Concho Valley.