KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we are looking to still have the slight haze over our area. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the south and southeast with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. We will increase the amount of clouds we have in the skies and a few pop-up showers could also develop later today. As we head into the overnight hours, we are looking to have a few clouds lingering in the skies. Lows will be back in the 70s for the viewing area and winds will be back on the calm side. For our Thursday, we will once again have temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for highs and we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds as well. The morning hours will be on the muggy side, and we could experience a slight haze in the area. Winds will be coming mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. This Labor Day weekend will give us a mixture of sun and clouds for the area. More clouds for Sunday and more sunshine for Monday. Temperatures will slowly increase to the mid 90s by the middle of next week as well. We could have a slight break from the higher moisture content as we head into Sunday, but this will be brief, and we can expect higher humidity heading into Labor Day next week Monday right away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

96°F Fair Feels like 101°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

95°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 100°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

93°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

93°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

San Angelo

95°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

95°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 100°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

93°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

93°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.