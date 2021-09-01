KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 1st

For the rest of our day, we are looking to still have the slight haze over our area. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the south and southeast with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. We will increase the amount of clouds we have in the skies and a few pop-up showers could also develop later today. As we head into the overnight hours, we are looking to have a few clouds lingering in the skies. Lows will be back in the 70s for the viewing area and winds will be back on the calm side. For our Thursday, we will once again have temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for highs and we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds as well. The morning hours will be on the muggy side, and we could experience a slight haze in the area. Winds will be coming mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. This Labor Day weekend will give us a mixture of sun and clouds for the area. More clouds for Sunday and more sunshine for Monday. Temperatures will slowly increase to the mid 90s by the middle of next week as well. We could have a slight break from the higher moisture content as we head into Sunday, but this will be brief, and we can expect higher humidity heading into Labor Day next week Monday right away.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video