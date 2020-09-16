KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 16th

For the rest of our day, we will have plenty of sunny skies with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s, and winds will pick up from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clear skies and calm winds through the overnight hours, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, with spotty showers around the region starting in the mid morning, and spreading out across the afternoon as well. Highs back down to the low to mid 80s. This weekend will have plenty of sunny skies going into next week as well. Temperatures will remain around the low to mid 80s for highs into next week Tuesday as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!