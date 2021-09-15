KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, September 15th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. A few stray clouds may move through the area, otherwise we are looking at clear skies. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s around the mid afternoon hours. Tonight we are looking to have clear skies with temperatures dropping back to the 60s for lows and winds will be on the calm side again. As we’ve had for most of this week, we are looking to have another day of sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from an eastern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures are looking to elevate back to the mid to upper 90s by this upcoming weekend. We are also looking to have a mix of sun and clouds as well. Moisture levels will still be a slight bit higher than usual for our area, but it won’t be as muggy as what we had this summer. Next week will also be a slight bit warmer, with highs in the 90s, and more sunshine for Monday and a mix of sun and clouds for next week Tuesday.