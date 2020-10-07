KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 7th

We will continue having sunny skies, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will be generally from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies, lows in the 50s and 60s with calm winds. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with temperatures a few degree coolers for highs. This weekend will give us triple digit highs around the region, and mostly sunny skies.

Hurricane Delta continues to move closer to the Gulf Coast as we get to the end of the week, and a few clouds will make their way into the Concho Valley, however rain showers will stay to the eastern parts of Texas, more impacting areas around Houston to New Orleans.