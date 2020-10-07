KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 7th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will continue having sunny skies, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will be generally from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies, lows in the 50s and 60s with calm winds. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with temperatures a few degree coolers for highs. This weekend will give us triple digit highs around the region, and mostly sunny skies.

Hurricane Delta continues to move closer to the Gulf Coast as we get to the end of the week, and a few clouds will make their way into the Concho Valley, however rain showers will stay to the eastern parts of Texas, more impacting areas around Houston to New Orleans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.