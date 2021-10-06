KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 6th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will eventually be in the mid to upper 80s for highs, with some areas possibly reaching just into the 90s. Winds will continue to come from the east and southeast with speeds up to ten miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have temperatures dropping down to the 50s and 60s once again. Winds will be back on the calm side and skies are expected to be clear. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine, however the winds will be a bit more breezy. Winds will be coming mostly from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s as well. This weekend will give us 90s for highs as well, and we will have plenty of sunny skies. Moisture levels will be just at the point of being higher in the early morning hours and more dry during the peak afternoon hours. A cold front looks to move into the region late Sunday evening, however, the most we will have from this is a shift in wind directions. We won’t have enough moisture to produce rain. And the time of movement will also play a role. If the front moves through earlier Sunday afternoon or into early Monday morning, we could have a better chance of spotty showers developing. But at this point, it looks to come in more steady Sunday evening. Tuesday of next week also looks to be a bit on the warmer side, with temperatures jumping to the low to mid 90s for highs.

Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

