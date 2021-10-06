KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 6th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will eventually be in the mid to upper 80s for highs, with some areas possibly reaching just into the 90s. Winds will continue to come from the east and southeast with speeds up to ten miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have temperatures dropping down to the 50s and 60s once again. Winds will be back on the calm side and skies are expected to be clear. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine, however the winds will be a bit more breezy. Winds will be coming mostly from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s as well. This weekend will give us 90s for highs as well, and we will have plenty of sunny skies. Moisture levels will be just at the point of being higher in the early morning hours and more dry during the peak afternoon hours. A cold front looks to move into the region late Sunday evening, however, the most we will have from this is a shift in wind directions. We won’t have enough moisture to produce rain. And the time of movement will also play a role. If the front moves through earlier Sunday afternoon or into early Monday morning, we could have a better chance of spotty showers developing. But at this point, it looks to come in more steady Sunday evening. Tuesday of next week also looks to be a bit on the warmer side, with temperatures jumping to the low to mid 90s for highs.
San Angelo84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Robert Lee82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eldorado82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Mertzon82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eden82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
San Angelo84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Robert Lee82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eldorado82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Mertzon82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eden82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon