KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 28th

Temperatures will continue to warm up today, reaching the upper 40s to mid 50s for most of the region. Winds will be steady from the northwest around 10-20 mph. And we will have plenty of sunshine! Tonight will be mostly clear, with steady winds and lows in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow will be back in the 60s for many with a mix of sun and clouds, and winds still from the northwest around 10-20 mph.

Halloween looks to be very nice, with highs reaching to the mid 70s and a mix of sun and clouds all day. And don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour as Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday. Election day is next Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies at this time.

