KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 27th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the region. However, the winds are going to be the talks of the region. Wind speeds are expected to coming in up to 25 miles per hour and gusts could peak at 50 miles per hour in some areas. A wind advisory will remain in effect for the entire Concho Valley until 5pm later today. Temperatures will be much cooler though, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. Later tonight, winds will be more on the calm side, coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Skies will continue to be on the clear side and temperatures will drop to the 40s for the region. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with the exception of winds nots being as strong. Sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s for highs. Winds will be a bit gusty in the early afternoon hours, but will be more calm the rest of the day. Gusts up to 30 miles per hour can be expected. The weekend will have more sunshine, then clouds rolling in later Sunday. Highs will be a tad bit warmer, reaching the low to mid 80s. Monday of next week will kick off more fall conditions again. Highs in the 70s for Monday can be expected and scattered showers across the region for the day. Tuesday will be even cooler, we are looking to drop to the 50s for highs now with more rain showers.

Partly Cloudy/Wind

San Angelo

70°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 70°
Wind
24 mph NW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

68°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 68°
Wind
27 mph NW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eldorado

67°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 67°
Wind
23 mph NW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

69°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 69°
Wind
26 mph NW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair/Wind

Eden

67°F Fair/Wind Feels like 67°
Wind
23 mph NW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

