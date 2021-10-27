KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 27th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the region. However, the winds are going to be the talks of the region. Wind speeds are expected to coming in up to 25 miles per hour and gusts could peak at 50 miles per hour in some areas. A wind advisory will remain in effect for the entire Concho Valley until 5pm later today. Temperatures will be much cooler though, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. Later tonight, winds will be more on the calm side, coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Skies will continue to be on the clear side and temperatures will drop to the 40s for the region. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with the exception of winds nots being as strong. Sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s for highs. Winds will be a bit gusty in the early afternoon hours, but will be more calm the rest of the day. Gusts up to 30 miles per hour can be expected. The weekend will have more sunshine, then clouds rolling in later Sunday. Highs will be a tad bit warmer, reaching the low to mid 80s. Monday of next week will kick off more fall conditions again. Highs in the 70s for Monday can be expected and scattered showers across the region for the day. Tuesday will be even cooler, we are looking to drop to the 50s for highs now with more rain showers.