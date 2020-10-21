KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 21st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will continue to have sunny skies for the rest of today, highs will be in the 80s and winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 60s and winds calming down a bit from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, expect a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunny skies with highs back in the 80s. A cold front coming Friday will drop temperatures about 15-20 degrees around the region, but we will pick back up for the weekend, with highs in the 80s.

Next week will be a slight taste of winter weather, with temperatures dropping around 55 degrees in a 48-hour period. We’ll start with rain showers, then change over to sleet and eventually snow by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.