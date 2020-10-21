KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 21st

We will continue to have sunny skies for the rest of today, highs will be in the 80s and winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 60s and winds calming down a bit from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, expect a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunny skies with highs back in the 80s. A cold front coming Friday will drop temperatures about 15-20 degrees around the region, but we will pick back up for the weekend, with highs in the 80s.

Next week will be a slight taste of winter weather, with temperatures dropping around 55 degrees in a 48-hour period. We’ll start with rain showers, then change over to sleet and eventually snow by the middle of next week.