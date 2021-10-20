KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 20th

A bit of a cloudy start to our Wednesday, but we will have clouds move out of the area, giving us plenty of sunshine for the rest of the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph, then calming down by the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s around the viewing area for highs. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have temperatures drop only to the 60s and a bit in the upper 50s. Winds will continue to be on the calm side and we will have a bit of an increase in cloud cover. As we get into tomorrow, we will have partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light, coming from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. A few isolated showers are looking to develop late Thursday evening, but will stay to the northern counties of the region. Showers will be out by early Friday morning. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will continue to reach the 80s for highs through the weekend as well, getting closer to the 90s by the beginning of next week. We will start off next Monday with more clouds than sun. Tuesday morning will have scattered showers and storms, but not because of a cold front. Moisture levels will continue to elevate in the early morning hours of Tuesday, then a dry line will push out the excess moisture. A bit more sunshine in the late afternoon will come around, and highs will only be in the 70s for the day.