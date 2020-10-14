KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 14th

Temperatures will continue to elevate to the mid to upper 90s for most of the region today, with plenty of sunny skies and winds from the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds still a bit breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a much cooler temperatures, with highs only in the 70s for the region as a cold front pushes through in the morning hours. Winds will be gusty, coming from the north around 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30. As we continue through the weekend, we will be closer to average temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance of showers developing in the area could happen this upcoming Tuesday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!