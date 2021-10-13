KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, October 13th

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for the following counties until 1 pm Thursday afternoon: Coleman, Concho, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, and Sutton counties. Scattered showers and storms will continue to linger in the Concho Valley for the rest of the day. Heavier rainfall is slated to be in the southeastern corner of our viewing area. Some places could see up to a few inches of rain total. Temperatures will continue to stick in the 70s for the rest of the day. Winds will vary in directions, but will stay on the light side, around 5-10 mph. Later this evening, we will have lingering showers across the southeastern half of the Concho Valley. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s and winds will be on the calm side again. Tomorrow, a few early morning showers are expected to be lingering in the region, mostly in the southeast corner. Clouds will clear out by the afternoon hours, giving us plenty of sunny skies. Highs will be back in the 80s again and winds will continue to come from the southwest up to ten miles per hour. Starting Friday, we are looking to be in the 70s for highs. We will have plenty of sunshine, then a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend. Moisture content will decrease for the upcoming weekend as well, but this is expected to be brief. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s, which will feel a bit on the chilly side. Next week Tuesday, another cold front is expected to move through, which will give us a slight drop in temperatures. Highs will only be in the 60s and barely into the 70s and we can expect scattered showers to move through again.

Cloudy

San Angelo

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Robert Lee

71°F Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain with Thunder

Mertzon

74°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

77°F Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
