KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 4th

Today will feel much like a carbon copy of the past few days, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, winds a bit breezy this afternoon from the south around 10-20 mph, and plenty of sunny skies. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies, with lows in the 50s and winds calming down from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow we can expect sunny skies and winds coming back from the south around 10-20 mph and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Next week Tuesday will give us cooler temperatures with a cold front pushing through in the morning.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!