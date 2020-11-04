KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 4th

Today will feel much like a carbon copy of the past few days, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, winds a bit breezy this afternoon from the south around 10-20 mph, and plenty of sunny skies. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies, with lows in the 50s and winds calming down from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow we can expect sunny skies and winds coming back from the south around 10-20 mph and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Next week Tuesday will give us cooler temperatures with a cold front pushing through in the morning.

