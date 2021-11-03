KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 3rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to have low level clouds around the region, which will give us misty conditions. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for the rest of the day, only reaching the 50s for highs. Winds will continue to be a light breeze from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Some areas will continue to see showers develop around their area. Later tonight, showers will move out of the region and we will be left with cloudy conditions. Temperatures will drop down to the 40s again and winds will be on the light side, coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, we will have cloudy conditions for most of the day, with some low level clouds giving us mist again. Highs will be a few degrees warmer, but will still be in the 50s. Winds will vary in directions, eventually coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. More sunshine can be expected by the end of the week and through this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also warm back up, bringing us back to the mid 70s into the first half of next week. Tuesday of next week will have more cloudy conditions with 70s for highs once again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A shower is possible early. Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

48°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

San Angelo

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

48°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News