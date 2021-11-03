KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 3rd

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to have low level clouds around the region, which will give us misty conditions. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for the rest of the day, only reaching the 50s for highs. Winds will continue to be a light breeze from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Some areas will continue to see showers develop around their area. Later tonight, showers will move out of the region and we will be left with cloudy conditions. Temperatures will drop down to the 40s again and winds will be on the light side, coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, we will have cloudy conditions for most of the day, with some low level clouds giving us mist again. Highs will be a few degrees warmer, but will still be in the 50s. Winds will vary in directions, eventually coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. More sunshine can be expected by the end of the week and through this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also warm back up, bringing us back to the mid 70s into the first half of next week. Tuesday of next week will have more cloudy conditions with 70s for highs once again.
San Angelo49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A shower is possible early. Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado48°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 22%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
