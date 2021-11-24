KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 24th

Weather

For the rest of our day, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a little more sunshine later today. Highs are looking to reach the 70s around the region. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have a cold front move through the region, so our overnight lows will be back in the 40s. Some spotty showers could develop around the southeastern corner of the region tonight. For our Thanksgiving holiday, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees cooler, only reaching the 50s and a bit in the 60s for highs. We will be back in the 60s by Friday for highs but we’ll have more cloudy conditions for the area. Scattered showers continue to look favorable as we head into the first half of this upcoming weekend. Getting into next week, we will have temperatures back in the 70s for some of the region and a mixture of sun and clouds.

Sunny

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

