KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 24th

For the rest of our day, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a little more sunshine later today. Highs are looking to reach the 70s around the region. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have a cold front move through the region, so our overnight lows will be back in the 40s. Some spotty showers could develop around the southeastern corner of the region tonight. For our Thanksgiving holiday, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees cooler, only reaching the 50s and a bit in the 60s for highs. We will be back in the 60s by Friday for highs but we’ll have more cloudy conditions for the area. Scattered showers continue to look favorable as we head into the first half of this upcoming weekend. Getting into next week, we will have temperatures back in the 70s for some of the region and a mixture of sun and clouds.
San Angelo75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Precip
- 22%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
