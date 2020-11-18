KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 18th

We will continue having plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70s for most of the region. And winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Winds will be a bit calmer, still coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, winds will pick up from the south again, with speeds up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s again. Getting closer to the weekend, we will have more clouds in the skies, and a cold front is likely to pass through around Sunday/Monday, dropping temperatures around 20 degrees for the region.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!