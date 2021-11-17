KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 17th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies with a few clouds moving through our area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be shifting a bit, eventually coming from the north up to 15 miles per hour. A cold front is expected to push through the area in the late afternoon to early evening hours. As the front moves through, we will feel the cooler winds usher in the lower temperatures, where we will have lows dropping to the 30s and 40s tonight. We are also looking to have an increase in clouds for the overnight hours into early tomorrow morning. Winds will still be coming from the north and northeast up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be cooler, and we will feel it after having three days in a row with the 80s. Highs will only be in the 50s and slightly in the 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side as well, coming from the northeast up to 20 miles per hour at some times. For the rest of the week, we are looking to have highs in the 60s, which is about average for this time of year. 70s and 80s will be back in the Concho Valley as we progress through the weekend, however, we will have a bit more moisture in the area, at least enough to give us some clouds. Another cold front later on Sunday will give us temperatures back in the 60s for the first half of next week with a mix of sun and clouds.
San Angelo80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph NE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
