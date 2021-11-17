KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 17th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies with a few clouds moving through our area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be shifting a bit, eventually coming from the north up to 15 miles per hour. A cold front is expected to push through the area in the late afternoon to early evening hours. As the front moves through, we will feel the cooler winds usher in the lower temperatures, where we will have lows dropping to the 30s and 40s tonight. We are also looking to have an increase in clouds for the overnight hours into early tomorrow morning. Winds will still be coming from the north and northeast up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be cooler, and we will feel it after having three days in a row with the 80s. Highs will only be in the 50s and slightly in the 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side as well, coming from the northeast up to 20 miles per hour at some times. For the rest of the week, we are looking to have highs in the 60s, which is about average for this time of year. 70s and 80s will be back in the Concho Valley as we progress through the weekend, however, we will have a bit more moisture in the area, at least enough to give us some clouds. Another cold front later on Sunday will give us temperatures back in the 60s for the first half of next week with a mix of sun and clouds.