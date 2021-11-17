KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 17th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies with a few clouds moving through our area. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be shifting a bit, eventually coming from the north up to 15 miles per hour. A cold front is expected to push through the area in the late afternoon to early evening hours. As the front moves through, we will feel the cooler winds usher in the lower temperatures, where we will have lows dropping to the 30s and 40s tonight. We are also looking to have an increase in clouds for the overnight hours into early tomorrow morning. Winds will still be coming from the north and northeast up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be cooler, and we will feel it after having three days in a row with the 80s. Highs will only be in the 50s and slightly in the 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side as well, coming from the northeast up to 20 miles per hour at some times. For the rest of the week, we are looking to have highs in the 60s, which is about average for this time of year. 70s and 80s will be back in the Concho Valley as we progress through the weekend, however, we will have a bit more moisture in the area, at least enough to give us some clouds. Another cold front later on Sunday will give us temperatures back in the 60s for the first half of next week with a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

