KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, November 10th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. Temperatures will a bit warmer than yesterday, reaching the mid 70s to low 80s around the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to come from the south and west with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies around the region. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for lows, as the tail end of a cold front is expected to move through around the midnight hour. Winds will also shift, coming from the northeast up to ten miles per hour. Getting into tomorrow, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for our Veteran’s Day. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. Winds will vary in directions, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. A few clouds could move through the area. Friday is looking to be a bit cooler still, only reaching the mid to upper 60s for highs. Then a gradual increase in temperatures to the mid 80s by next week Tuesday. We will fluctuate a bit with moisture content, which will give us the sunny and cloudy conditions every day after tomorrow into next week. More cloudy conditions for the morning hours and sunny skies for the afternoons.