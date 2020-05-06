KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 6th

We can expect an abundance of sunshine today, with winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph, and increasing in speed later this evening. Highs in the 80s. Tonight, lows will be in the 50s, and winds coming in around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow, another day with highs in the 80s, however, winds will be rather gusty through the day, with speeds up to 40 mph during the morning and afternoon hours. Another cold front will make its way this Friday, dropping our highs into the 60s and 70s for the start of the weekend, but picking back up to the 80s to start off next week.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!