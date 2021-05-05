KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 5th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will see a few clouds in the skies in the next few hours, then plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. Temperatures will hit the 80s for highs around the Concho Valley and winds will coming in from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine once again with highs in the 80s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. The end of the week and this upcoming weekend will be much warmer, with highs in the 90s and closer to triple digits on Mother’s Day. Kicking off next week for the first couple of days, we will have cooler temperatures with spotty showers around the region.

Wednesday

82° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 54°

Thursday

86° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 86° 59°

Friday

89° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 89° 66°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 6% 92° 71°

Sunday

94° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 94° 59°

Monday

81° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 63°

Tuesday

85° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 60°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

1 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
62°

59°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
59°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
58°

56°

5 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
2%
55°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
55°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
57°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

67°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.