Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 27th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Partly cloudy skies can be expected through the rest of our day, with some scattered showers mostly to the eastern counties of Concho Valley. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight, more partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 60s. More showers are expected in the south later tomorrow. Highs back in 80s. And a slight cool down this weekend for highs, then increasing back to the 90s for highs starting next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.