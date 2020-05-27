KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 27th

Partly cloudy skies can be expected through the rest of our day, with some scattered showers mostly to the eastern counties of Concho Valley. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight, more partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 60s. More showers are expected in the south later tomorrow. Highs back in 80s. And a slight cool down this weekend for highs, then increasing back to the 90s for highs starting next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!