KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 26th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

96° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 96° 73°

Thursday

96° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 96° 70°

Friday

85° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 62% 85° 64°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 85° 66°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 86° 66°

Monday

85° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 65°

Tuesday

78° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 78° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
94°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
93°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

For the rest of our day, we will have plenty of sunny skies and higher levels of humidity sitting with us. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the south 10-20 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have more breezy conditions with southern winds up to 20 miles per hour. Morning clouds will clear out for afternoon sun and highs will be in the 90s again. A cold front is likely to push through this upcoming Friday, with late night showers and storms possible. Hail could be associated with these systems as well as damaging winds. We are also looking at more cloudy conditions during the weekend and scattered rain showers starting off the first few days of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cloudy

San Angelo

86°F Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

85°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
