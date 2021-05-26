KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 26th

For the rest of our day, we will have plenty of sunny skies and higher levels of humidity sitting with us. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the south 10-20 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have more breezy conditions with southern winds up to 20 miles per hour. Morning clouds will clear out for afternoon sun and highs will be in the 90s again. A cold front is likely to push through this upcoming Friday, with late night showers and storms possible. Hail could be associated with these systems as well as damaging winds. We are also looking at more cloudy conditions during the weekend and scattered rain showers starting off the first few days of next week.

