KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 19th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 79° 60°

Thursday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 86° 65°

Friday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 87° 67°

Saturday

85° / 67°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 85° 67°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 82° 67°

Monday

83° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 83° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
78°

77°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
76°

76°

6 PM
Cloudy
17%
76°

74°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
68°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
63°

63°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
63°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
62°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
61°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

As we progress through the afternoon, we can expect scattered showers and some thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s and winds will pick up a bit from the east up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will be the first break from chances of showers and storms, highs in the 80s and winds from the south 5-15 mph. More rain showers expected late Friday evening through next week into Tuesday. And temperatures will remain mostly in the 70s and 80s for the next seven days as well.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
