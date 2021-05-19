As we progress through the afternoon, we can expect scattered showers and some thunderstorms across the region. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s and winds will pick up a bit from the east up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will be the first break from chances of showers and storms, highs in the 80s and winds from the south 5-15 mph. More rain showers expected late Friday evening through next week into Tuesday. And temperatures will remain mostly in the 70s and 80s for the next seven days as well.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 19th
7 Day Forecast
