KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 19th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The funeral for fallen Concho County deputy Stephen Jones will happen this afternoon in San Angelo. The service, at PaulAnn Church, is expected to begin at 1:00PM.

State Troopers say Sgt. Stephen Jones was killed on the evening of Monday, May 10 in Eden when he and Deputy Samuel Leonard, also with the Concho County Sheriff's Office, were shot while answering a call for an animal complaint in Eden. During the altercation an Eden City employee, Ronnie Winans, was also injured.