KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 13th

Cloud cover will decrease as we get through the afternoon hours, giving us a bit more sunshine. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to 30 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the area later tonight, clearing out in the early morning hours tomorrow. Lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, a bit more sunshine through the day, with highs in the 90s again. And a low pressure system will be sitting over the east half of Texas, giving us cooler temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures with scattered rain showers.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!