KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 12th

We will continue to have cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. A few peaks of blue skies will be able to be seen in the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 5-10 mph. Getting into Thursday, we will have more sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be reaching the 70s and we will have more calm winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour. Warmer temperatures will stick around as we get into the weekend and next week will also be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 90s and possibly the triple digits.

