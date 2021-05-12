KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, May 12th

We will continue to have cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. A few peaks of blue skies will be able to be seen in the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 5-10 mph. Getting into Thursday, we will have more sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be reaching the 70s and we will have more calm winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour. Warmer temperatures will stick around as we get into the weekend and next week will also be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 90s and possibly the triple digits.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 70° 53°

Thursday

76° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 76° 57°

Friday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 64°

Saturday

84° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 84° 66°

Sunday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 68°

Monday

89° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 89° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 45% 82° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

60°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
59°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
58°

57°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

56°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
56°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
56°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
55°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
54°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
56°

58°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

61°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°
Cloudy

San Angelo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

