KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 4th

rain showers will continue to stick around for the rest of the afternoon hours, eventually clearing out later tonight. Lows are expected to drop to the upper 30’s, and tomorrow will bring plenty of sunshine and warmth, with highs jumping back up to the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Another chance of rain is possible by Sunday afternoon. Next week will see more sunny skies and highs back in the upper 70’s.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!