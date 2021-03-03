KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 3rd
San Angelo72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
We continue to have plenty of sunny skies for the rest of our day, with highs reaching the mid 70s. Winds will be coming from the south around 10-15 for most of the afternoon, then calming down a bit for the evening around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud coverage, with lows in the 40s and 50s and south winds around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a mixture of sun and clouds through the day, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. A cold front later Thursday evening will give us cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s heading into this week. A warming trend will bring us back to the 70s and possible 80s by the middle of next week though.
