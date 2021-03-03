KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 3rd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

We continue to have plenty of sunny skies for the rest of our day, with highs reaching the mid 70s. Winds will be coming from the south around 10-15 for most of the afternoon, then calming down a bit for the evening around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud coverage, with lows in the 40s and 50s and south winds around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a mixture of sun and clouds through the day, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds from the southwest around 5-15 mph. A cold front later Thursday evening will give us cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s heading into this week. A warming trend will bring us back to the 70s and possible 80s by the middle of next week though.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Generally clear. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 47°

Thursday

80° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 80° 49°

Friday

66° / 42°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 66° 42°

Saturday

64° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 64° 45°

Sunday

65° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 65° 49°

Monday

73° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 73° 56°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 77° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

67°

7 PM
Clear
0%
67°

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

2 AM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
49°

49°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

48°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.