KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 3rd

As much as we'd like to think so, the solar system doesn't revolve around us. Actually, we revolve around the sun. This revolution gives us our days and nights. But not everyone gets the same amount of daylight. Some areas may only see a few hours of the sun, while others spend most of the day with sunny skies. This is all thanks the the tilting of Earth's axis.

So what about the night? Since the Earth takes 365.25 days to go around the sun, it's also spinning on its axis. When it's night time, we are facing away from the sun, and vice-versa for day time. And yes, the amount of time to go around our sun does coincide nicely with how long our calendar year goes. The one-fourth of a day is eventually added together as an extra day in the year, every four years (February 29th).