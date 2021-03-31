KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 31st

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

64°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

63°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
19 mph NNE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

62°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

63°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
19 mph NNE
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

62°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

For the rest of our day, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, and winds will be coming in a bit stronger, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Highs are expected to hit the mid 60s around the region. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 30s and winds from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds coming from the southeast 5-15 mph. Easter weekend is looking to be on the rainy side, and heading into next week will give us warmer temperatures back in the 80s for the first half.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wednesday

68° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 68° 36°

Thursday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 45°

Friday

71° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 71° 51°

Saturday

67° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 67° 54°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 76° 55°

Monday

84° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 84° 59°

Tuesday

89° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 89° 63°

Hourly Forecast

66°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

61°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

4 AM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

5 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

7 AM
Clear
1%
37°

38°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

