KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 31st
San Angelo64°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee63°F Sunny Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado62°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon63°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden62°F Fair Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
For the rest of our day, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, and winds will be coming in a bit stronger, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Highs are expected to hit the mid 60s around the region. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 30s and winds from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds coming from the southeast 5-15 mph. Easter weekend is looking to be on the rainy side, and heading into next week will give us warmer temperatures back in the 80s for the first half.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo65°F Sunny Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee63°F Sunny Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado62°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon63°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden62°F Fair Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 18 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity