KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 25th

Another afternoon full of sunshine for Concho Valley. Expect highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Tonight will be a bit warmer as well, with lows only dropping to the 60’s for most. Tomorrow will have another day of near record highs for us, back in the low to mid 90’s. Partly cloudy skies expected in the afternoon. A cool down can be expected this weekend, with a few chances of overnight showers expected to pop up Friday overnight into early Saturday morning.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!