KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 24th
San Angelo59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 57%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 61%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
We will have mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon hours, with highs in the low to mid 70s and winds coming from the north and northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms developing around the eastern half of the region around midnight. Lows in the 40s with northern winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies for most of the region, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds from the west around 5-15 mph. More sunshine for the rest of the week and into the first half of the weekend, then cooler temperatures with a cold front coming through early Sunday morning, with highs only in the 60s for the last half of the weekend.
