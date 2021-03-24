KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 24th

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

57°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
40°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

We will have mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon hours, with highs in the low to mid 70s and winds coming from the north and northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms developing around the eastern half of the region around midnight. Lows in the 40s with northern winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies for most of the region, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds from the west around 5-15 mph. More sunshine for the rest of the week and into the first half of the weekend, then cooler temperatures with a cold front coming through early Sunday morning, with highs only in the 60s for the last half of the weekend.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 69° 44°

Thursday

74° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 48°

Friday

85° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 50°

Saturday

83° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 51°

Sunday

71° / 49°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 71° 49°

Monday

73° / 56°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 35% 73° 56°

Tuesday

80° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 80° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

62°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
2%
67°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
3%
66°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
62°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
59°

57°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
57°

55°

11 PM
Showers
44%
55°

53°

12 AM
Showers
47%
53°

52°

1 AM
Light Rain
61%
52°

50°

2 AM
Showers
46%
50°

48°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
48°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
47°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
46°

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
46°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
46°

45°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
45°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
48°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
52°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

