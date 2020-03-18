KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 18th

We will experience a break in the amount of clouds for the afternoon hours, however, another round of showers will be moving in later this evening. Highs expected to be in the mid to upper 70’s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. After tonight, we will start to decrease our temperatures as we have back to back cold fronts moving through, eventually bringing us down to the 50’s for highs this weekend. But we will jump back up to the 70’s in a quick turnaround for next week.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!